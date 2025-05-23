REVIEW: Our House, South Yorkshire Performance Academy, Rotherham Civic

Cast one of South Yorkshire Performance Academy's production of Our House at Rotherham Civic Theatre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

WE ALL have those moments in life where we make a snap decision and wonder what would have happened if we had made a different choice.

Well, for Joe Casey, he’s about to find out, as South Yorkshire Performance Academy present Our House, the musical based on the songs of Madness, at the Rotherham Civic Theatre.

After police find him breaking into a new penthouse flat to impress his girlfriend, Joe is faced with a choice of whether to run or stay to face the consequences, and the story interweaves the dual timelines of his life for each of those choices.

Jake Grantham (who shares the role of Joe Casey with Ryan Venables) put in a sterling performance strutting the stage with enough cocksure swagger and likeable charm to make the audience warm to his character as he darted between the two timelines while performing a series of quick costume changes.

Cast two of South Yorkshire Performance Academy's production of Our House at Rotherham Civic Theatre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

He was ably supported by the cast including Katie Walker as his girlfriend, Sarah, along with James Ware, Bobby Miller, Alisha Simpson and Ruby-Mae Trenchard as the core group of friends.

Daniel Rossiter provided some strong vocals as the villainous Reece, and, from the supporting cast, Oscar Horsley’s enthusiasm in the dance numbers was infectious.

Director/choreographer Danyl-James elicits great performances from the cast overall, and while the script is fast paced and funny, it was during the ensemble musical numbers that the show really comes to life.

With some slick and inventive choreography which allowed everyone on stage to shine, it was hard to choose a highlight, as the show burst open with Our House, followed by some terrific set pieces including Baggy Trousers and the Act 2 opener, Wings of a Dove.

Jake Grantham shares the role of Joe Casey with Ryan Venables

Rounding off the production, there is a great set design, some well-thought-out lighting and projection, detailed costumes and some seamless set changes thanks to the backstage crew.

Filled with humour and crammed with musical numbers, the show is a fun, vivacious and entertaining ride, delivered with aplomb by an enthusiastic cast who were clearly giving their all to the audience who lapped up every second.

The show runs at the Civic until Saturday, May 24 2025.

To book the remaining few tickets visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.