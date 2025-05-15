DIFFERENT VIBE: Newton Faulkner at Birdwell

REVIEW: Newton Faulkner, Birdwell Venue, Barnsley

ARRIVING early to the Birdwell Venue in Barnsley I was given a VIP wristband and escorted to meet the man of the evening - Newton Faulkner.

On arrival, the singer-songwriter and musician had just completed an hour session with five people in his guitar workshop. Other VIPs had had chats with the artist and were getting autographs and selfies.

People had travelled from as far as Kidderminster and Leicestershire for this unique personal element of his latest ‘Feels Like Home Tour 3’.

I was fortunate to chat with Faulkner ahead of his evenings set and he told me: “I’m having a good run.

“The tours I’m doing are in a more intimate way – with guitar workshops and VIP experiences.

“It’s a very different vibe.”

Newton gained notable success with debut album Hand Built By Robots, which topped the UK Albums Chart in August 2007.

The latest 16-date tour is a stripped back acoustic set where audiences were promised “a mixture of old and new material, powerful vocals and Newton’s signature guitar sounds”.

The venue was filled with avid fans all enjoying 17 songs over a two hour and 15 minute set with a quick break in between.

Tracks included 2007 signature tune Dream Catch Me, and his personal takes on Massive Attack’s Teardrop and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Faulkner engaged with his audience, and at times the fans carried the tune for him while he worked his magic on one of three guitars.

His set was fun and incredibly interactive.

A most enjoyable night.

Newton will be appearing at multiple summer festivals including Solfest, Sign of the Times, and Kernowfornia festival.

His new album Octopus is available to purchase from September 19 and he has announced a new tour at the end of the year.

For more information check out www.newtonfaulkner.com.

Review by Heather L Sheldon