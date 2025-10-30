REVIEW: Ministry of Science Live, Rotherham Civic Theatre

'HIGH-OCTANE': The Ministry of Science Live stage show came to Rotherham Civic

IT STARTED with a warning that there was going to be some “really big bangs” – and it didn’t disappoint.

The Ministry of Science Live stage show came to Rotherham Civic Theatre and the thrills, spills and explosions never let up through its high-octane, high-adrenalin two hour running time.

This was STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) as a full throttle, hyper-colourful, slapstick whizz through experiments, inventions and the elements of the periodic table.

What were the highlights?

What weren’t?

Gravitational force was analysed through the medium of basketballs, static electricity got explored via balloons and pink wigs meanwhile kinetic energy was explained through the use of a hovercraft made from *checks notes* a leaf blower, a garden chair and some sticky tape.

Oh, and a four-year-old was pulled from the audience to pilot this home-made contraption.

Participation, indeed, was a running theme.

Half a dozen youngsters or so got to take to the stage at various junctures, while cannons fired plastic balls into the audience for children (and grown-ups) to catch.

At one point, the lights were turned down and an experiment was conducted where the crowd had to wave glow sticks around.

It was a magic of sorts.

Great scientists were riffed on throughout.

Ada Lovelace, Alan Turin, Isaac Newton, Katherine Johnson, James Watt, Marie Curie and Alessandro Volta all got mentions.

So did Darth Vader – in a set-piece that ended with two florescent light tubes and a plasma ball being transformed, somehow, into light sabres.

The energy, it should be said, wasn’t just brought by the constant chemical and physical reactions - two-hand hosts Mike and Colette were a non-stop bundle of movement, enthusiasm and laughter. Twinning lab coats and goggles with jeans and sneakers, the pair were the best teachers you never had.

“I wish science was this much fun at school,” one youngster was heard saying as the show concluded.

Few would have argued with the sentiment.

A big bang of a show.

Review by Colin Drury