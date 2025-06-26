REVIEW: Kinky Boots The Musical, Sheffield Lyceum

Johannes Radebe as Lola (centre) - credit Pamela Raith

FOLLOWING the death of his father, Charlie Price takes over his family’s ailing shoe-making business.

With the business facing financial ruin, a chance encounter with Lola, a drag queen and tour-de-force, leads Charlie to realise that the factory’s future lies in specialising in the production of ‘kinky boots’, a range of footwear for drag performers.

As Lola swaps the bright lights of London for the factory floor in Northampton, people’s perceptions are challenged, attitudes adjusted, and friendships formed as they work towards the launch of their boots at Milan fashion week.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe excels in the lead role of Lola, and impressed not only with his phenomenal dancing, but also by injecting a genuine emotion into some of the more tender ballads and having the ability to effectively portray both the sassy and the vulnerable sides of his character. The on-stage chemistry between him and Dan Partridge (Casualty) is effervescent, and Partridge brings a real warmth to the character of Charlie.

Courtney Bowman steals her scenes and belts out the numbers with some incredible vocals as Lauren, whilst the ensemble cast perform wonderfully together, nowhere more evident than in the closing number, Raise You Up which is utterly joyous, as the entire cast strut the catwalk with aplomb.

With songs written by Cyndi Lauper, there is an abundance of musical numbers which were primarily big, bold and flamboyant, and all of which are incredibly well performed even if the songs themselves are instantly forgettable.

Leah Hill’s choreography allows both Radebe and the entire cast to shine, with routines that are fresh and fun - the factory-based set transforms seamlessly into Lola’s nightclub as red lighting swathes the stage, and Nicolai Foster’s direction keeps the show moving along at a swift pace making the whole piece effortlessly entertaining.

Kinky Boots has a lot to say about equality, acceptance and about staying true to yourself.

It is a story which has an unexpected emotional heart to it, all of which is wrapped up in an uplifting and feel-good show presented with an abundance of infectious energy and vivaciousness.

The show is at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday, June 28.

For tickets book via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/kinky-boots-the-musical-2025.