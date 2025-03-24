REVIEW: Kes - Rotherham Rep, Rotherham Civic Theatre

Kes

THERE are many Billy Caspers in Rotherham.

So it's the right time and place for Rotherham Rep's production of Barry Hines' story about how the talents of young people can get wasted.

Not so much a play for today, but a Billy for today, the show shines a new light on the character – plus a real-live kestrel, courtesy of Huddersfield's Wise Owl Bird of Prey Rescue, adds an authentic touch, leaving the audience gasping.

Chris Thorpe's Billy is disaffected, but dreaming of a better life, not just enduring the grim realities of poverty and lack of love.

Thorpe's gentle, thoughtful performance of an alienated teenager vividly comes together at the dream-like end where he is imagining an idyllic future – away from the bullies both at school and elder brother Jud (a suitably cocky and thuggish Joe Handley) at home.

He has been written off by his teachers and isolated by fellow pupils, but has an exciting secret.

Inspired by his absent father, Billy has hand-reared a kestrel chick and trained her.

With a book 'borrowed' from the library he has soared into the world of falconry – no matter about exam passes or job prospects.

But this is no fairy tale and neither the story nor the production of Lawrence Till's adaptation, superbly directed by Liz Cooper, soften the blows that reign down on Billy.

All the favourite film scenes are included – the world-weary headmaster (excellent Anthony Parsley's cynical Mr Gryce) caning all who come before him in the ‘smokers' club’, the brutal football-mad PE teacher (Shaun McHale perfect as the self-obsessed Mr Sugden), and the ground-down youth employment adviser, deftly played by Mark Hone.

Plus, of course the one teacher, Mrs Farthing, warmly played by Jemma Vernon, who offers encouragement, as we see Kes take flight on the screen used as part of the audio visual effects at the back of the stage.

There's also a fine ensemble cast with Finlay Challis, Liberty Cooper, Lewis Davis, Olivia Hanson, Rebecca Hindley, Callum Orridge, Eve Reynolds, and Lucy Wadsworth.

We may know the story, but it's one worth hearing and seeing over and over again.