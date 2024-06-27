Review: Jesus Christ Superstar, Sheffield Lyceum
But as a rock music fan since my early teens I have been to a lot of gigs, festivals and live shows over the years.
So the musical theatre behemoth that was Jesus Christ Superstar at Sheffield's Lyceum was quite literally a pitch perfect introduction to the lyrics of Rice and the music of Lloyd Webber and the spectacle of the famed duo's epic collaborative efforts.
Director Timothy Sheader has revealed he was thinking of festivals and rock concerts in terms of the staging of the touring production, saying: “It's a musical, but it's a concept album musical.
“It's a gig.”
And what a gig.
From the early numbers including 'Heaven on Their Minds' by Shem Omari James as Judas and 'What's the Buzz' performed by the ensemble cast and Ian McIntosh as Jesus and Hannah Richardson as Mary Magdalene, the stage is literally set for what feels like a rock gig on a major scale.
All three leads could easily be the front man – or woman – of a band, with McIntosh, at full throttle a particularly compelling presence.
The combination of his vocals with the rich bass notes of Jad Habchi as High Priest Caiaphas on 'Hosanna' is thrilling.
Mentions must also go to the trio of soul singers Louise Francis, Cassandra Lee, and Mia Musakambeva whose voices are a delight – no more so than, of course, 'Superstar'.
Designer Tom Scutt says the production “centre(s) on colour, tone and metals” - so Timo Tatzber's entrance as Herod swathed in a ten-metre gold silk cape is eye-catching and breathtaking.
Similarly when Judas is offered his 30 pieces of silver he dips his hands into the trunk to reveal them covered in silver paint which remains on him throughout the show – a shimmering stain of betrayal.
And the staging of 'the 39 lashes' – when Pilate (Ryan O’Donnell) has Jesus whipped to appease the mob – is depicted as handfuls of thrown glitter to the beat of a drum.
It's a method introduced during the pandemic but which the director has kept and is no less brutalising an experience for it.
A glittering, glorious showstopper whose cast got a deserving standing ovation.
