The cast of Heathers The Musical - photo by Pamela Raith

GETTING through high school can be murder – and for one little miss nobody, Veronica Shaw, the turn of phrase is taken quite literally.

After briefly falling in with a popular, but venomous, group known as The Heathers, Veronica soon falls out of favour.

But matters quickly spiral out of control when, aided by fellow misfit Jason 'JD' James, she starts to accidentally bump off her fellow students.

The play is based on the cult 1988 film of the same name

The play is based on the cult 1988 film of the same name and the show plays on the traditional teen movie tropes – the beautiful, popular kids, the nerds, and the hormone-fuelled jocks.

But there is a dark, comedic streak that runs under the colourful, camp presentation of this musical.

Bursting onto the stage with an abundance of energy, the first act of the show is fast paced, vibrant and humorous.

The show has so many songs crammed into it, that it feels very much like a sung through musical, with the upbeat, catchy songs moving the story forward and the cast barely stopping for breath between the incredibly fun musical numbers.

However, things take a much darker turn in the second act, which did feel slightly stretched out at times.

And whilst the show isn’t quite as explicit as the film, there are lots of references to bullying, suicide and self-harm – although this darkness is lifted at the closure of the show with a happy(ish) ending.

Delivering some stunning vocals throughout the musical, May Thether’s performance as Veronica was terrific, Esme Bowdler stood out from the trio of Heathers bringing a deliciously catty edge to her character and Amy Miles captivated the audience and wrenched hearts with her beautiful voice during her performance of 'Kindergarten Boyfriend'.

Heathers is very much a cult musical in the making, with many of the audience members dressed up as Heathers and performing the choreography from their seats.

There was a terrific teen-energy in the theatre which reminded me of Six The Musical and the production was an absolute hit with its target audience.

Heathers The Musical plays at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, October 5.