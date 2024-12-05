REVIEW: Harriet Kemsley at The Leadmill Comedy Club, Sheffield

Harriet Kemsley at The Leadmill - photo by Gail Hudson

Harriet Kemsley – Everything Always Works Out for Me The Leadmill, Sheffield

AS WE wait at the front of the queue at The Leadmill to watch Harriet Kemsley's latest comedy show, my friend turns to me and says: “I wonder if she's as ditzy on stage as she is on the telly.”

Thirty seconds later a woman who went straight to the front of the queue and in the main entrance rushes back out again saying: “Sorry – where is the entrance for the acts?”

And Harriet is guided to the stage door by a friendly guard while my pal and I dissolve into giggles before the show even starts.

Later she bounds breathlessly onto the stage and goes on at breakneck speed to tell the audience about her challenging year opening with her divorce.

There are no gritty details for any gossip hounds in the crowd about the breakdown of her marriage to fellow comedian Bobby Mair, but she does quip that while they went for a 'no fault' divorce: “It was his fault. Definitely his fault!”

She also mistakenly picks out the wrong person in the audience having spoken to his partner on Twitter beforehand.

Turns out there are a lot of divorced Daves in Sheffield.

Her recent separation and being a single mum provide much of the material and while the subjects could be depressing, Harriet's energetic delivery ensure she wrings the laughter from her lighter outlook.

And there are plenty of dips into ditzy as well including her ill-fated appearance on Celebrity Mastermind.

Oh, and catching the wrong ferry for a previous gig,

Thank goodness she got the train tonight.