REVIEW: Gwenda’s Garage – Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield

'VIVACIOUS': The cast of Gwenda's Garage - pic by Chris Saunders

A LITTLE-KNOWN piece of Sheffield history is brought to life in Gwenda’s Garage, a brand-new musical produced by Sheffield Theatres.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in 1985, against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain, the show tells the story of Carol, Terry, Bev and Dipstick, four female mechanics who set up a female-run garage in Sheffield.

But as the social and political landscape around the lesbian and gay community changes, and Clause 28, a law banning the “promotion” of homosexuality, is brought in, the garage becomes a hub of feminism and activism as the women stand up for their rights and empower other women to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the true story of Gwenda’s Garage, there are some enjoyable performances from the small cast.

Eva Scott is easy to warm to as Carol, the motherly and more grounded matriarch, and Lucy Mackay revels in her role as Dipstick, the apprentice mechanic and budding activist.

Nancy Brabin-Plat and Sia Kiwa play Bev and Terry, a couple whose relationship is impacted the most by the new law, and Georgina Coram warmly plays Feona as she finds her true self.

The songs are light, bouncy and fun, especially Welcome to Sheffield, I Know A Woman Who Can and the opening number Go with Gwenda’s which fill the stage with energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a couple of more tender musical numbers, especially Holding It Together and Family of One, which beautifully highlight the characters emotions.

There are times that the show feels restricted by the performance space.

The narrative can occasionally seem a little choppy as it jumps from scene to scene and some of the characters are slightly underdeveloped, but none of these quibbles prevent the audience from getting behind the characters and being absorbed in the story.

Filled with plenty of local references, comments that spark long forgotten memories, some northern humour and an abundance of South Yorkshire pride, Gwenda’s Garage is a fun, vivacious and enjoyable musical which has themes of repression and activism and a social commentary which remain surprisingly relevant some 40 years later.