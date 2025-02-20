REVIEW: Ghost Stories, Sheffield Lyceum

Eddie Loodmer-Elliott in Ghost Stories - Credit Hugo Glendinning

A LONG-RUNNING West End hit show dubbed “a truly terrifying theatrical experience” arrived in South Yorkshire – and it was frightfully good fun.

Created – and co-directed – by The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, co-creator of Derren Brown’s television and stage shows, Ghost Stories has been exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and reaping four star reviews from the likes of The Stage, The Times, and Metro in the process.

Kicking off its UK tour at Sheffield's Lyceum, the spine-tingly story involves Professor Goodman (Dan Tetsell) an arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal while embarking on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman (David Cardy), a nervous teenage boy (Eddie Loodmer-Elliott), and a businessman awaiting his first child (Clive Mantle).

And that's about as much as any reviewer can reveal – Dyson and Nyman slipping a note into the programme asking for the contents of the show to be kept a secret to ensure Ghost Stories remains “a modern experience you have to see spoiler-free.”

The audience is also reminded, post bows from the cast, of the need to keep future attendees in the dark without any prior knowledge via an onstage message.

And frankly that is very much the best way to see the show.

I watched the 2017 film adaptation starring Martin Freeman and Paul Whitehouse at the cinema long enough ago to have forgotten much of the story and am glad of it – a strapline for the show could indeed be 'the less you're aware, the bigger the scares!'

There are also laughs as well as gasps, with the odd jokey quip to lighten the atmosphere a tad.

But for the most part the tension just keeps ratcheting up – the 80-minute production runs without a break so there is no interval and no let-up.

The cast are all excellent and shout-outs must also go to set and costume designer Jon Bausor for a creepily realistic stage layout and lighting designer James Farncombe – both of whose creative efforts definitely enhanced the eeriness and added ghoulish gravitas to the atmosphere.