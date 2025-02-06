Jennifer Jackson in Endurance

READY, steady, go...for Jennifer Jackson's brilliantly conceived run (literally) through time, history and culture.

In Endurance, Jackson actually runs for more than an hour – from one side of the stage to another.

Themes of colonialism, cultural diversity and what it means to be a woman interweave.

Jackson, with her Bolivian background, should, after all, be a natural for running up mountains like her ancestors, shouldn't she?

It starts with Jackson in a traditional Bolivian festival mask and dress, jumping and moving, accompanied by fast, rhythmic music.

She steps out of her outfit to reveal running gear as the mask watches over her performance.

A digital heart rate monitor on a large screen tracks her run, back and forth at a steady pace.

A backing track plays while two voices compete for our attention, sub-titled on to the screen.

One is a male robot-style voice-over explaining, with repetition, sarcasm and humour, Inca history.

Every now and then Jackson breaks into dance and movement in time with the music..

Oppressive Spanish colonial rule is featured, with references to Bartolina Sisa, an Aymaran woman who led revolts against Spanish rule in Charcas alongside her husband Tupac Katari in the 1700s.

Jackson highlights resistance and the power of historical figures such as Bartolina, as she keeps going running, even after the heart rate increases and her breathing is more difficult.

Jackson is joined by a man, wearing a suit and skull mask – another pointer to her Bolivian forbears – and they dance, in tribute to her heritage.

A superb, thought-provoking piece of physical theatre about what makes us the people we become.