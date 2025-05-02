REVIEW: Ellie Sax, Empress Building, Mexborough

MUSIC: Ash Pearson and Ellie Sax - photo by Sophie Bailey

REVIEW: Ellie Sax at Empress Building, Mexborough

A STATE-OF-THE-ART surround system, dazzling laser lighting and giant inflated balls created the perfect Ibiza party atmosphere in Mexborough when internationally renowned saxophonist Ellie Sax Took to the stage at The Empress Building.

I was fortunate to meet Ellie ahead of her set that evening and have a quick five-minute chat. Donning her signature glittery hat and sensational bright yellow smiley face sequined attire, Ellie said: “I’m really looking forward to tonight.

“It’s going to be really fun to party with everyone.”

Supporting DJ Ash Pearson, who has recently signed to Mental Madness Records in Germany, set the evening's pace early on with three sets of classic dance anthems.

He even debuted his new track with vocalist Kirstie Smiler ’Feel the Energy’.

Ash Pearson has worked with Ellie last December so it was special to see the duo working together again. Their sets complemented each other, and were well received by the adoring crowd.

Headliner Ellie’s two 45-minute live sets saw the audience and I transported musically to a world of high-energy beats.

Ellie has an amazing stage presence that truly captivated her fans and the finale was the best of the night with copious amount of energy.

She weaved from the stage onto the dance floor and danced with her audience and, whether her guests were VIP or otherwise, the performer made time for chats and selfies where possible.

Ellie’s Ibiza season starts May 1 and in addition to multiple UK appearances – Tunes in the Dunes and Henley Festival – her weekly Ibiza Rocks residency begins in June.