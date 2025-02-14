REVIEW: Ed Byrne, Tragedy Plus Time, Rotherham Civic

Ed Byrne - pic credit Roslyn Gaunt

AWARD-WINNING comic Ed Byrne's 14th show sees the stand-up of 30 years venture into the world of grief and loss – a decision prompted by the passing of his younger brother Paul, aged 44, in 2022.

But as he tells the audience: “Yes, it is sad, but the show is funny – because I’m actually very good at this.”

And while there might be a difference in tone due to the topic, there's no drop in energy – Byrne bounds on to the stage and delivers in exactly the same style TV viewers used to seeing him on BBC's Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week will be familiar with and fond of.

Opening, he tells the crowd he has been for his 'pre show pint' – a custom his social media followers will be well acquainted with – at The Three Cranes on the High Street.

And while the rock music may have been too heavy for him (“a strong choice”) its position in the town centre prompts: “There was a Warhammer and a gamer shop on the same street – I never knew you were so geeky Rotherham! I love it!”

On the subject of his brother's life – and death – there is pathos not platitudes.

The pair reconciled but he acknowledges for 12 of the last 16 months of Paul's life, they weren’t speaking due to a fall-out.

And both siblings could hold on to resentment – he mimes leaving the house patting down his pockets: “Got my keys, phone, wallet, grudge...”

There is also plenty of rancour directed at Covid-19 deniers as the virus led to Paul's death.

“In Ireland we would say he was a big drinker,” says Byrne, “In England you would say alcoholic.”

So while Paul played a part in his liver failure – “there was a fair amount of user error there” – so did heartbreak, illness, and, ultimately, Covid-19.

It is a show that is blisteringly honest and searingly funny – no mean feat – which runs the gamut from what the comic himself dubs “piss-weak dad puns” to his “darkest joke yet.”

“So if you don't like one of the gags, don’t worry – another one will be along in a minute!”

He's not wrong.