REVIEW: Echobelly, Gorilla Beer Hall, Mexborough

MY 14-YEAR-OLD self would have been super excited to not only watch 90s indie alternative rockers Echobelly play live but to chat to guitarist Glenn Johansson ahead of the show at the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough.

“Tonight should be good,” he told me.

Echobelly have been doing a run of intimate gigs - including a handful of dates called Shine On at Butlins in Skegness - ahead of a full tour later on in the year celebrating three decades of the band's second album ON.

“The ON tour starts in October/November – its our 30th anniversary and we are looking forward to doing it.”

Singer Sonya Madan (Pic by Crosfield Content)

The gig began with two opening acts.

Bridlington singer Nick Tudor – who told the Advertiser “I’m excited about tonight, I love to gig as often as I can” - gave an outstanding performance of seven songs.

He has a very smooth, easy listening sound - I especially enjoyed the track Rain Grey Town.

Next up was Barnsley’s own Harriet Rose with a half hour set and six impressive songs.

Her personal rendition of Reverend and the Makers song Heavy Weight Champion of the World was upbeat and very catchy.

She said: “It’s good to be back home.

“I’ve got a busy year ahead.

“I’ve just announced a headline tour and I’ll also be doing Rock and Roll Circus in Sheffield, and Come Together festival with Robbie Williams in Newcastle.”

Concluding the evening was main act Echobelly.

The crowd went crazy for classic tracks such as Great Things, King of the Kerb and Dark Therapy (all numbers from ON.)

The band performed with energy delivering 13 tracks over a one hour set.

Singer Sonya Madan Sonya engaged with the audience talking to them.

I loved it – as did all the revellers at the ticketed event, singing and dancing along to popular Echobelly hits and fully embracing the true 90s Britpop vibes.

For more information on opening acts Nick Tudor and Harriet Rose visit their Instagram - @nicktudorsolomusic and @harietrosemusic.

For more information on Echobelly's ON tour dates – including Sheffield Leadmill date – visit www.echobelly.com.