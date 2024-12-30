REVIEW: East 17, Molly Malone's, Sheffield
Ahead of their gig at Molly Malone's in Sheffield, I got to hang out with East 17, my favourite band from the 90s.
Speaking from the hotel bar at the Radisson Blu in the city centre, I was able to have a lovely half hour catching up with founding member Terry Coldwell and band members Robbie Craig and Joe Livermore before their gig organised by Dave Henning of Molly Malone’s in Sheffield.
And the atmosphere was electric at the gig, with a broad spectrum of age groups scattered the busy floor.
The packed crowd sang in unity to famous tracks including ‘It's Alright’ and 1994’s UK number 1 ‘Stay Another Day’ which celebrated its 30 year at Christmas.
Speaking to the Advertiser beforehand, band member Terry said: “It’s our legacy – an East 17 Christmas classic.”
“The crowd go mad when they see our white coats,” added Robbie.
Each year the band typically do 100 intimate gigs and festivals each year.
“We love the live scene, its great fun,’ said Robbie.
When asked about new songs they confirmed the release of a newly remastered version of ‘Tell Me You’re The One’ and a bonus B-side track by Slim Tim.
Expect more things from East 17 in 2025.
