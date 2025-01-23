REVIEW: Don't Dress for Dinner at Rotherham Civic

The cast of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' by Phoenix Players - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Don't Dress for Dinner Rotherham Civic Until Friday, January 24 2025 By Paul Szabo

Plans for a cosy weekend with his mistress soon spirals out of all control for Bernard in Don’t Dress for Dinner, the latest offering being served up by The Phoenix Players.

Bernard’s plans for a saucy weekend at his home with Suzanne, his bit on the side, fall apart when his wife can’t go to stay with her mother – so Bernard invites his best friend Robert to cover his back and to pretend that Suzanne is Robert’s girlfriend.

But unbeknown to him, Robert secretly has a mistress of his own – Bernard’s wife, Jaqueline.

Chaos ensues when the cook, Suzette, is mistaken for Suzanne by Robert, Suzette is mistaken for Robert’s aunt by Jacqueline, who was initially furious that her lover has a lover, and Suzanne is mistaken for the cook.

Confused?

Not half as confused as Suzette’s husband when he turns up, too.

Lucas Gunson gives a wonderful portrayal of a man on the brink of a nervous breakdown as Robert, with a manic stage presence as his character tries to hold everything together.

Lee Sanderson plays it cool as Bernard, bouncing quips and comedy off the rest of the cast, while Pamela Abrahams thoroughly entertains as the woman scorned.

Yasmine Angove-Middleton plays Suzanne with a wide-eyed sense of confusion and Mark Hague-Flint bursts onto the stage as the short-tempered George.

But is it Tracey Briggs as Suzette who steals the best lines and the most laughs – she is utterly delightful as the cook who will pretend to be anyone for a reasonable payment.

The set is beautifully detailed, the lighting and sound design are highly effective, and Mark Kilburn-Stones’ and Sue Jenkins’ direction keeps the production fast-paced, vivacious and very funny.

The show is a traditional farce, with mix-ups, mistaken identity and lots of hasty and well-timed stage exits as characters come and go.

But the real fun comes from the audience knowing what each of the characters do and don’t know, making the show a charming comedic piece with some old-fashioned values but plenty of genuine laughs.

Don’t Dress For Dinner is a very well staged production and one which is well worth catching.