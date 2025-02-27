REVIEW: Dinosaur Adventure Live presents The Big Jurassic Storm, Rotherham Civic

Dinosaur Adventure Live

WHEN the ginormous T-Rex stomps onto stage at the Rotherham Civic Theatre, the reaction of the children is somehow the exact mid-point between a stunned open-mouthed silence and cheers so loud you could probably hear them back in the Cretaceous period.

It’s wonderful.

This is Dinosaur Adventure Live, a touring show that puts the roar into awesome and which features a plethora of prehistoric beasts – from raptors being ridden by humans to pterodactyls taking to the air.

And which, over the course of a jam-packed, fast-track hour, never fails to astonish and enliven the young audience here.

Written by Mike Newman – the man behind the much-rated Exciting Science stage show – the plot, such as it is, features a Jurassic Park-style dinosaur island in peril because *checks notes* a weather-controlling satellite system has malfunctioned and a series of tropical storms now threatens the existence of the dinosaurs.

Two brave rangers and a mad professor must, with help from the audience, of course, find a code hidden somewhere on the island in order to reboot the system and keep the animals safe.

Got that? No?

Well, don’t worry too much because – like Roger Moore-era James Bond – literally no-one is here for the storyline anyway.

It’s all about the action and the participation.

And, on that score, this never fails.

The first dinosaur – a life-sized puppet raptor – arrives on stage within seconds of the curtain going up, and, from there, things hurtle along like a Nanotyrannus at top speed (50mph, fact fans).

There are jokes, jams and the audience getting sprayed with water pistols.

Three grown-ups are dragged on stage to recreate dinosaur noises.

A call-and-response section adds to the sense of panto that pervades throughout.

But best of all, of course, is that giant T-rex, a beast that’s twice the size of the people it’s on stage with and which is so big one feels it could bring the house down literally as well as metaphorically.

“The most incredible place on earth,” declares an announcer as the show begins.

By the end of it, the children here couldn’t agree more.