REVIEW: Dear Young Monster, Sheffield Playhouse

'HONEST AND POWERFUL': Dear Young Monster at Sheffield Playhouse - photo by James Klug

A YOUNG trans man’s life feels monstrous until he sees an old black and white horror film.

He immediately identifies with the monster played by Boris Karloff in Hollywood’s early Frankenstein movie - an outsider trapped inside a body that is not his own creation.

Writer and performer Pete MacHale brilliantly portrays his autobiographical story of transition with plenty of self-mocking humour and clever dialogue across a range of characters.

An on-stage screen shows a touching clip from the film when a young girl shows she is not afraid of Karloff’s misunderstood creature.

For MacHale, it’s a young girl neighbour who tells him the is not afraid of him now he’s a boy.

The writing is insightful and revelatory about the trauma, often agony, of being transgender in a world still that can be cruelly unaccepting.

But it’s the close relationship with school friend Mia - through music and a shared passion for horror movies - that is central.

While Mia goes off to university the trans teen is left isolated in his bedroom.

Mum is supportive and kind, but as his journey progresses slowly even she asks if it’s the right decision - using the hurtful term “irreparable.”

A party with Mia’s student friends reveals his vulnerability and ends with a beating for being a “tranny.”

Funny and moving, honest and powerful, it’s excellently directed by Sammy J Glover, with skilful stage craft on display by the technical team.

It is the story of a man, not a monster, just wanting to be accepted for who he is.