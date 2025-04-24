REVIEW: Dear Evan Hansen, Sheffield Lyceum

Ryan Kopel as Evan Hansen - Photo by Marc Brenner

DEAR Evan Hansen might be ten years old with awards galore under its belt, but the production, currently on its first UK-wide tour, feels vibrant and fresh and covers issues which arguably more topical than ever.

Evan (Ryan Kopel) is an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.

But, on his journey, he didn’t tell the whole truth – and now finds himself mistakenly identified as the secret best friend of a troubled pupil at his high school Connor (Killian Thomas Lefevre) who takes his own life.

As the lies spiral, Evan's story goes viral – leading him and the audience into the divisive nature of the online world which can unite as well as polarise.

OWNS EVERY SPOTLIGHT: Ryan Kopel as Evan Hansen. Photo Marc Brenner

Meanwhile IRL (In real life) Evan is growing closer to Connor's grieving family including his sister Zoe (Lauren Conroy in a mesmerising performance) who he has long had a crush on.

Koppel is simply stunning in the titular role, his nervous tics and anxious mannerisms affecting his speech as well as physical performance.

But he truly owns and earns every spotlight for his singing – his range is incredible as he belts out powerhouse anthems.

And it is the soaring, and Olivier-winning, score which truly lifts this teenage tale of adolescence and coming of age in a digital age.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – the Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman – have packed the production with exhilarating numbers including Waving Through a Window, You Will Be Found and For Forever – the latter which I am still humming a week or so on.