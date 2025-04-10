REVIEW: Chesney Hawkes/Sam Scherdel, Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

By Heather L Sheldon
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:26 BST
Chesney Hawkes at Yellow Arch
NINETIES pop star Chesney Hawkes made his debut at The Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield – but it was a welcome return for his support act Conisbrough-born Sam Scherdel.

Ahead of his set, Sam told the Advertiser: “I love playing at Yellow Arch Studios.

“Its good to be back.

“We’ll actually be back in this very building between May and June in the studio recording.”

Chesney and Sam at the gig - pic by Tom SunderlandChesney and Sam at the gig - pic by Tom Sunderland
Chesney and Sam at the gig - pic by Tom Sunderland

Scherdel opened the gig to a sold-out audience, playing six songs in a half-hour set.

It was not hard to see why he has been dubbed the 'South Yorkshire Springsteen' – the vocals were astounding, and I really enjoyed all of the band's songs including those from new EP ‘Meet Me On The Moon’.

You can catch Sam at multiple festivals this year including Toby Foster and Steve White's Went Fest, Sheffield Tramlines, and Donny Festival.

After a short break Chesney Hawkes was met with cheers of excitement from his beloved audience.

Such a powerful performance followed – an uninterrupted one hour 20 minute set of beautiful songs.

Chesney's band included a big family presence with son Indie on guitar and younger brother Jodie on drums.

Latest track Get a Hold of Yourself was among the numbers from his new album Living Arrow – 12 tracks that signal a great fresh sound for Chesney.

No Chesney gig would be complete, of course, without his signature closing song and former number one The One and Only.

He also played some covers – Nik Kershaw's Wouldn’t It Be Good and The Tremeloes track Silence is Golden, with another nod to the family as his dad is singer and bassist Chip Hawkes of the 1960s band.

Both bands fully engaged with their audience, were very appreciative, and met their fans at the merchandise stall, signing and chatting.

I was fortunate to catch a moment with Chesney and get a picture with him.

Meanwhile drummer Jodie Hawkes confirmed: “The place was sold out so it's been a great atmosphere.

“I can see everyone was enjoying it.

“Its lovely to see people appreciate the music and songs.

“It was great tonight – everyone was into it and I enjoyed every minute.”

