REVIEW: Celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Hallé, Sheffield City Hall
Manze is well known as a leading interpreter of Vaughan Williams and he introduced the programme, which included The Lark Ascending and the Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, to a hushed audience at Sheffield City Hall.
Manze described the first half as “pre-cataclysm Vaughan Williams” - three works from before and after the First World War, which seem to embody the rural countryside.
The first piece of the evening, The Wasps Overture, revealed, according to Manze, a more urban life as seen by Williams' adopted Londoner.
The Hallé’s leader, Roberto Ruisi, was a superb soloist in The Lark Ascending, while the orchestral strings showed why they have such an impressive reputation.
Tallis Fantasia was equally impressive.
The Symphony no. 5 in Dmajor, in the second half, completed Vaughan Williams' spiritual journeying.
It was the perfect finale for a wonderful celebration.