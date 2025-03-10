REVIEW: Celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Hallé, Sheffield City Hall

Vaughan Williams - pic credit Hallé

RALPH Vaughan Williams' greatest hits were highlighted in a thrilling concert from the Halle, conducted by Andrew Manze.

Manze is well known as a leading interpreter of Vaughan Williams and he introduced the programme, which included The Lark Ascending and the Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, to a hushed audience at Sheffield City Hall.

Manze described the first half as “pre-cataclysm Vaughan Williams” - three works from before and after the First World War, which seem to embody the rural countryside.

The first piece of the evening, The Wasps Overture, revealed, according to Manze, a more urban life as seen by Williams' adopted Londoner.

The Hallé’s leader, Roberto Ruisi, was a superb soloist in The Lark Ascending, while the orchestral strings showed why they have such an impressive reputation.

Tallis Fantasia was equally impressive.

The Symphony no. 5 in Dmajor, in the second half, completed Vaughan Williams' spiritual journeying.

It was the perfect finale for a wonderful celebration.