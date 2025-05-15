REVIEW: Bring The Noise festival, Network, Sheffield
INDIE bands made their way from up and down the UK to Sheffield’s nightclub and music venue Network for the 2025 Bring The Noise festival.
The enormous venue left me dizzy with excitement and spoilt for choice.
I was fortunate to meet a group of bands before and after their sets and got to interact with Muddy Elephant, Crystal Tides, Ruby J, Alright, Montello to name but a few.
I was especially privileged because I was able to talk at length with opening act Cedar from Gibraltar and closing act Stone from Liverpool about their albums/EPs, future gigs and festivals.
Crowds of festival revellers saw an impressive 30-plus bands from midday until 11pm over three stages, with each band or artist enjoying an hour set.
The main stage and stage two were in the Network venue, with the third stage was across the road above Record Junkee.
It was so lovely to chat with bands that were so high energy and excited to be part of the 2025 Bring The Noise festival and discover more about their future events.
In addition, food and drink were well-priced and tasty.
An enjoyable high energy day out.
The festival continues to get bigger each year.
Event organiser Dean Lawrence told the Advertiser: “The event was electric.
“The bands were absolutely awesome and another event is planned for October.”
For more information on future events visit www.networksheffield.co.uk.
Review by Heather L Sheldon