REVIEW: Bellini's The Capulets and The Montagues, Sheffield Lyceum

Bellini's The Capulets and The Montagues, Sheffield Lyceum

FANS of famed US gangland series The Sopranos should love English Touring Opera's mobster version of Romeo and Juliet.

Eloise Lally's immaculately directed, stylish production offers a fresh take on the private-lives-of-gangsters theme to stunning effect.

The ETO, in their first performance in its new base of Sheffield since moving to the city from London, evoke Martin Scorsese's Italian-American New York (or New Jersey in the case of Tony Soprano's mafia family), with an authentic, cinematic set by Lily Arnold.

"You looking at me?" seems to be the words on every gun-packing hood in the Capulets' restaurant as the opening chorus sets the scene with an Italian flag draped across the bar.

There's no love lost between them and the Montagues – sworn enemies, in fact.

It's a superb ensemble piece, with some lovely vocals from all, but stand-outs are Jessica Cale as Giuletta and Samantha Price as Romeo in a clever, inventive gender-switching role.

Brenton Spiteri, looks and sings the part of forlorn suitor Tebaldo, Timothy Nelson adds plenty of gravitas as Capellio, while Masimba Ushe is a strong presence as the matchmaker Lorenzo.

Bellini’s underrated, powerhouse score is a delight under the baton of Alphonse Cemin for a thoroughly enjoyable night in the theatre, with tremendous creative team support..

Here Cale and Price are more than star-crossed lovers – in a world where violence rules their love is doomed to be cut short.

It is a moving portrayal of ordinary lives spiralling out of control.

If you get a chance to see it, it's definitely an offer you should not refuse.

PHIL TURNER