REVIEW: Bangers, Sheffield Playhouse
Written by Danusia Samal, Bangers is a compelling tribute to the sounds of R&B and garage from 20 years ago.
The five-star Edinburgh smash hit continues the party at Sheffield Playhouse with an exhilarating night of original music and lyrical storytelling.
DJ (composer and sound engineer Duramaney Kamara) sets the scene from behind the decks for a rollercoaster ride of banging tunes.
We meet Aria and Clef, lovers about to split up.
Bangers stitches together their stories of hopes and dreams amidst dealing with past trauma.
Switching from one narrative to another, Kaine Lawrence and Jess Tucker Boyd play all the characters.
The pair create an extraordinary energy – singing, dancing, crying, laughing – stunning performers who draw on multiple talents.
It's a full-on 70 minutes peppered with rap, song and spoken word.
But this is not just for music heads.
As Clef, Lawrence, a remarkably agile big guy, performs lyrics inspired by his best friend and music partner, Tone - releasing emotion he’s usually unable to find the words for.
Meanwhile, Tucker Boyd is a sparkling foil, both musically and dramatically.
Structured around nine tracks, and changing moods as it goes, Samal’s writing feels like a music album or maybe a lovingly compiled cassette mix tape.
Slickly directed by Vicky Moran from Chris Sennex's original production, the high-octane dance routines are complemented by moments of reflection.
Not all issues get resolved, but hey, we've always got the music...
By Phil Turner
