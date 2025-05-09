REVIEW: Aziz Ibrahim, Sidney and Matilda, Sheffield

GUITAR HEAVEN: Aziz Ibrahim at Sidney and Matilda

IT WAS a case of seven-guitar heaven when ‘The Lord of the Strings’ Aziz Ibrahim performed an impressive two-hour set at Sidney and Matilda in Sheffield.

The Cosmic Axe Tour is currently showcasing the musician’s amazing guitar skills, and he kicked off with an honest and endearing Q&A about his life and career – from acquiring his first guitar to working with notable artists such as Simply Red and Stone Roses.

A collection of medleys were played on seven different guitars, including an 11 string guitar and a guitalele.

Ibrahim worked his magic over a set that was fun, comical and full of his genius guitar skills – the sitar version of Rolling Stones' Paint it Black was exceptional!

Speaking to the Advertiser, Aziz described the tour as “somewhat psychedelic, and the focal point is around the guitar.

“The tour’s been great and I love the fact my audiences are so diverse.”

He was supported by a trio of local talent who performed a half hour acoustic set each.

Dinnington-based George Wright had a beautiful singing voice and I especially enjoyed his take on Back to Black by Amy Winehouse.

Bolton-on-Dearne’s singer/songwriter Daz Cadwallander took to the stage with a collection of original songs including new track ‘Brighter Days’ – a fantastic new sound.

Sheffield’s Mat Hook had a very unique and distinct sound.

He played a collection of original songs including Suspended Belief and Runaway Road, as well as his own rendition of Sit Down by James.

A superb evening.