Benjamin Frith and Heidi Rolfe will be appearing on Thursday, May 2 as part of the Tickhill Music Society's concert line-up for this year .

Brought up in North Anston, Benjamin Frith has enthralled audiences in various settings—both private and public and at established music festivals and societies – for many years.

Internationally, he has performed world-wide and toured the USA may times with the renowned Gould Trio.

In her own right, Heidi has forged a brilliant solo piano career, and is much in demand as a champion of female composers and contemporary music, combining this with teaching and examining for the Royal Society of Musicians board.

The husband-and-wife partnership made their official London debut as the Frith Rolfe Duo

at the prestigious Wigmore Hall venue in 2022 where they gave their inaugural Piano Duo Day.

Since then, they have had a busy schedule of concerts, festivals and up-coming recordings with a diverse and expressive repertoire.

Their work regularly takes them to the world-famous Forsyth Music Shop in Manchester, where the public and customers alike have been treated to recitals on the very best pianos, with their performance of Holt`s The Planets also streamed afterwards.

A spokesperson for Tickhill Music Society said: “The duo love to spread their appreciation and enthusiasm for this ever-fascinating medium, and feel honoured to be recording works specially composed for them.”

The concert will be held at St Mary’s School Hall at 7pm on Thursday, May 2.

Tickets cost £15.