Rehearsal images released of forthcoming Arthur Miller classic play
Directed by Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon, Anna Karenina), the show opens at Sheffield's Crucible theatre from Saturday March 2 and runs until Saturday, March 30.
When a group of young girls are discovered dancing and chanting in the forest, they are accused of witchcraft.
With the threat of execution hanging over them, the girls draw the people of the town into a world of secrets, lies and manipulation.
The full cast includes Geoffrey Aymer as Giles Corey, Anoushka Lucas as Elizabeth Proctor, Simon Manyonda as John Proctor, Rose Shalloo as Abigail Williams, and Jasmine Elcock as Mercy Lewis.
Images of the cast and director rehearsing and taken by Manuel Harlan have been published by Sheffield Theatres.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, by calling 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.