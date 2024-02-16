The Company of The Crucible in rehearsals. Photo by Manuel Harlan.

Directed by Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon, Anna Karenina), the show opens at Sheffield's Crucible theatre from Saturday March 2 and runs until Saturday, March 30.

When a group of young girls are discovered dancing and chanting in the forest, they are accused of witchcraft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the threat of execution hanging over them, the girls draw the people of the town into a world of secrets, lies and manipulation.

Most Popular

Simon Manyonda as (John Proctor) in rehearsals for The Crucible. Photo by Manuel Harlan

The full cast includes Geoffrey Aymer as Giles Corey, Anoushka Lucas as Elizabeth Proctor, Simon Manyonda as John Proctor, Rose Shalloo as Abigail Williams, and Jasmine Elcock as Mercy Lewis.

Images of the cast and director rehearsing and taken by Manuel Harlan have been published by Sheffield Theatres.