RESIDENTS from across Rotherham are being invited to join in a family-friendly event to celebrate the past, present and future of women’s empowerment.

The walk will begin at Imperial Buildings

This year’s theme is ‘A Safe Night Out’ and will held on Thursday, November 23 with a short walk through Rotherham town centre. culminating in warming refreshments and inspirational speakers back at Ministry Pavilion (formerly Imperial Buildings) on High Street.

The walk, organised in partnership with Flux Rotherham and South Yorkshire Violence Reduction, will begin at 6pm at The Ministry Pavilion.

Cllr Emma Hoddinott, one of the organisers, said: “Rotherham held its first Reclaim the Night in 2015 and every year since then, we have come together to talk about issues that women in our town face.

“Part of the event is to meet in the town centre and ‘reclaim the streets’ to highlight how they should be safe for all.