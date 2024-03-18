Radio society make country park contact
In February, the Maltby and District Amateur Radio Society started a series of morning meet-ups at Thrybergh Country Park.
These are open to anyone interested in radio, not just members of the group.
A spokesman for the society said: “They have proved so popular that we have included them as a regular weekly activity. We chose Thrybergh Country Park near Rotherham as it was close to our home, and it has a cafe, which is an added attraction to our members.
“People meet up to have a chat both on and off air, it has been great for some of our older members, we have also taken part in other activities such as Parks on the Air.”
In addition, we enjoyed a walk around the reservoir in the country park which is 2,7km. There are some wonderful views. The country park is also a great spot for fishing and birdwatching and is home to foxes, rabbits, butterflies and insects.
“Not forgetting it's a great spot for radio, and we have been able to make many radio contact on the two-meter band from this location.”
Maltby & District Amateur Radio Society was reformed in August 2023, having closed in 2019. It exists to promote and enhance the use, understanding and enjoyment of wireless communication.
Meetings are held at the Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Hellaby, and more information can be obtained by contacting [email protected]