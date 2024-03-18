COUNTRY LIFE: Meet-ups have proven popular

In February, the Maltby and District Amateur Radio Society started a series of morning meet-ups at Thrybergh Country Park.

These are open to anyone interested in radio, not just members of the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the society said: “They have proved so popular that we have included them as a regular weekly activity. We chose Thrybergh Country Park near Rotherham as it was close to our home, and it has a cafe, which is an added attraction to our members.

Most Popular

“People meet up to have a chat both on and off air, it has been great for some of our older members, we have also taken part in other activities such as Parks on the Air.”

In addition, we enjoyed a walk around the reservoir in the country park which is 2,7km. There are some wonderful views. The country park is also a great spot for fishing and birdwatching and is home to foxes, rabbits, butterflies and insects.

“Not forgetting it's a great spot for radio, and we have been able to make many radio contact on the two-meter band from this location.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maltby & District Amateur Radio Society was reformed in August 2023, having closed in 2019. It exists to promote and enhance the use, understanding and enjoyment of wireless communication.