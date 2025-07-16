Production is 'pure Disney magic right here in Rotherham'

SHOW: The cast of Gillian Banks Theatre School's production of Moana Jr at Rotherham Civic Theatre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THE recent production of Moana Jr by a renowned dance school has been described as “pure Disney magic right here in Rotherham”.

The Gillian Banks Theatre School show ran at Rotherham Civic Theatre for five nights.

“We were absolutely blown away by the response,” said Miss Carrie from the Maltby-based school.

“The cast gave everything they had, and the energy from the audience each night was incredible. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with audience members describing it as ‘West End standard’ and ‘pure Disney magic right here in Rotherham’.

“The production featured a vibrant and talented cast with powerful vocals, dazzling choreography, colourful costumes, and heartfelt storytelling.

“Highlights included the emotionally charged How Far I’ll Go, the crowd-favourite ‘You’re Welcome’, and the comedy-packed ‘Shiny’, with each performance met by standing ovations and enthusiastic applause.”

GB Theatre School is now looking ahead to some more exciting times – both at home and abroad.

The production will travel to the prestigious Auditorio Infanta Leonor in Tenerife on October 28. “This exciting international opportunity will give students the chance to perform in a world-class venue and represent Rotherham on a global stage,” said Miss Carrie.

Preparations are also underway for the school’s next major production, Showstoppers 2025, a high-energy musical theatre showcase featuring iconic songs and scenes from stage and screen.

The show will take place at Rotherham Civic Theatre on October 10 and 11 2025, with rehearsals already taking place in Musical Theatre and Choreography classes.

And before that, the school is running an exciting programme of summer workshops, which will be open to all young people with an interest in performing arts.

This year’s line-up includes:

Pop Star Academy (ages five+)

July 29-31

A high-energy, fun-filled workshop where young performers learn vocals, choreography, and stage presence — and perform like pop stars.

Wicked Workshop

Ages five-11: August 5-7

Ages 12+: August 12-14

Explore the story and songs of Wicked through three magical days of singing, dancing, and acting, culminating in a showcase performance.

Aerial Summer Workshop

Featuring silks, hoop, and trapeze.

Perfect for beginners or those looking to build confidence and strength in the air.

Ages five–11: August19-21

Ages 12+: August 25-27

For more information or to book a place, visit Gillian Banks Theatre School on social media or contact [email protected].