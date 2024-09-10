Prestigious Betfred St Leger Festival returning to Doncaster this weekend

The Betfred St Leger Festival will be at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend

ONE of the biggest horse racing festivals in the country is returning to South Yorkshire this weekend.

Betfred St Leger Festival will be at Doncaster Racecourse for four days of horse-racing and entertainment.

Doncaster Racecourse is a Group 1 racecourse and one of the oldest racecourses for horse racing in Britain.

The prestigious Betfred St Leger Festival is the leading sporting occasion of the autumn calendar and an event that draws thousands of expectant racegoers from far and wide to experience the historic racing moments.

The renowned festival begins on Thursday (September 12) with Betfred Ladies Day inviting all fashionistas to dress to impress.

Everyone is encouraged to channel their inner champion by incorporating gold items into their outfit in celebration of an unforgettable summer of sport.

Stakes are high as the best dressed will be rewarded with a £1000 cash prize courtesy of the Style Awards.

Following the racing, attendees can put on their dancing shoes and head to the Champagne Lawn as former JLS star Marvin Humes carries on the party with a DJ set.

Friday welcomes the Betfred Doncaster Cup Day, the oldest race currently ran under the rules of horse racing, and the final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown.

The day hosts will see a total of eight races between 1.50pm and 5.55pm and displays some of the most prestigious racing the festival has to offer.

The Betfred St Leger Day awaits racegoers on Saturday and is the biggest event of the four days, attracting some of the most highly rated horses and jockeys, providing nail-biting races and pure entertainment for punters.

Sunday Funday draws the festival to a close and features an inclusive day that will feature entertainment and activities, in addition to the live horse racing.

Attendees are also able to bring their own picnics so they can enjoy the action with their favourite snacks in hand.

Executive director at Doncaster Racecourse Rachel Harwood said: “We can’t wait to get the St Leger festival underway.

“Last year's festival was a huge success, and we are sure that we can surpass it this year by making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.”