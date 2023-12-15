Pop along to the penguin parade!
The Doncaster Penguin Trail is a family-friendly, walkable trail featuring huge Emperor penguin sculptures.
The city is hosting the huge sculptures including Mr Easy Freezy, Pullover Penguin, In the Deep (Midwinter) and Buddy The Elf.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The 12 stunning sculptures, individually decorated by talented artists, are part of an enchanting winter trail around the city and mark the start of this year’s exciting Frost Festival. ”
The event is courtesy of Wild In Art who have staged a number of other artistic animal trails across the country including hares in Scotland and elephants in Southend-on-Sea.
A spokesman said: “Don your waddling wellies, woollies and walking shoes because our emperor penguins have arrived in Doncaster featuring stunning artwork from some of Wild in Art’s veteran artists.”
The penguins will be on display until January 29, 2024.
Download a trail map from www.visitdoncaster.com.