Politico-punks' pub gig at The Cutlers Arms

King Effers

SHEFFIELD band King Effers are bringing their punk-reggae sound to Rotherham this weekend.

King Effers – plus support band The Puncturists – will be playing live at The Cutlers Arms on Westgate, on Sunday (February 2) with an early start show from 4pm until 7pm.

A spokesperson for the headliners said: “In 2019, having got fed up with censorship and silly social media algorithms, Sheffield’s long standing politico-punks The F*kwits changed their name to King Effers – perhaps a little easier on the tongue.

“The F*kwits' Mr Keef (vocals and guitar) and Chris (guitar and backing vocals) were joined by Tank (Freekspert) on drums and percussion, and Muzz (Artery/Faerground Accidents) on bass and backing vocals.

The Puncturists

“With a love of all things punk, reggae and rocksteady it was only a matter of time before the sound turned into a highly-charged punky reggae party.

“Having toured the UK and Germany and negotiated the perils and pitfalls of the Covid lockdowns, the band finally managed to procure enough studio time and complete the recordings of what would become the first King Effers album entitled ‘Soap Box’, released on Holy Dotage Records.”

Support band The Puncturists are a female-fronted four-piece melodic garage punk band who currently rehearse in Barnsley, with members also living in Goole and Grimsby.

The line up is singer Gail Townsend, Dale Farrow on bass, Martin Gregory on drums and guitarist Patrick Crawford.

'Foxed As A Newt', their new live album, was recorded at The Fox And Newt in Leeds last year as part of an 01977 Punk Club event which also included the King Effers.