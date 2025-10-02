Plug in, play and perform with Children’s Capital of Culture!

GAME ON: Fun at Pop Up & Play - pic by James Mulkeen

FROM video game adventures to exciting performances, Children’s Capital of Culture is filling October with free events and activities.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, October 12, get ready for a thrilling series of music and dance performances and workshops created by Rotherham artists Mark Fell and Rian Treanor in partnership with local schools, youth groups and young people.

Hosted by No Bounds Festival, come and take part in this celebration of art, music, and technology. For more details, head to www.noboundsfestival.co.uk.

Unleash your creativity at the Festival of Performing Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GAME ON: Fun at Pop Up & Play - pic by James Mulkeen

From Monday, October 20 to Saturday, October 25, come down to Rotherham Minster and celebrate Rotherham’s talented young people.

Enjoy performances by students from Rotherham’s schools and colleges, and take part in free, family-friendly creative workshops.

To find out more, head to www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.

Power up your October half-term with Plug In & Play.

A collaboration between Children’s Capital of Culture and the National Videogame Museum, the gaming-inspired festival kicks off with a four-day series of pop-up games in spaces across the borough on Monday, October 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It culminates in an epic one-day Games Trail and Plug In Zone in All Saints Square in Rotherham town centre on Friday, October 31.

Expect immersive video game challenges, electronic music workshops, a Mario Kart tournament and more.

For more details, head to www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.

Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that the team at Children’s Capital of Culture should share?

Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].