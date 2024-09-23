Kieran Lynch as Robin Hood at the Civic this Christmas - photo by Nicola Young

ROTHERHAM Civic Theatre has announced a cast for this year’s pantomime Robin Hood guaranteed to hit the target for families this festive season.

Back on stage as Will Scarlet will be Rotherham’s favourite funny man Nathan Guy alongside another popular performer from last year’s panto, Emily Vinnicombe, as Freya Tuck.

They are joined by Kieran Lynch in the title role of Robin Hood, Neil Varu as Little Jane, Phoebe Nixon as Fairy Flutterby and Bethan Searle as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham alongside a junior ensemble of talented local youngsters.

Nathan said: “I am thrilled to be back in panto this year in Rotherham.

Some of the cast of this year's panto - photo by Nicola Young

“We have an amazing audience who come and see the show each year.

“I am very excited to be performing Robin Hood which although not frequently performed is a terrific panto.

“We are going to have all the traditional elements that Rotherham audiences love – tons of slapstick comedy, great musical numbers, lots of audience participation.

“It is going to be a brilliant show!”

The production is by Imagine Theatre, part of the Trafalgar Entertainment group, which last year won three trophies at the UK Pantomime Association Awards.

In the show Robin Hood and his Merry Men are far from merry.

The evil Sheriff of Nottingham has raised taxes again and the rumour is Maid Marion has escaped into Sherwood Forest with Penny and Peter, the Sheriff's niece and nephew.

Robin has to inspire Freya Tuck, Little John and Will Scarlet to help feed the poor of Nottingham, rescue Maid Marion and save the babes in the wood.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Civic Theatre said: “Robin Hood is a first for the Civic and we are excited to bring something different to Rotherham, while still keeping all the usual elements that our audiences have grown to love.

“With a great cast, comedy, and lots of musical numbers you won’t want to miss it.

“If it’s good enough for The London Palladium, it’s good enough for us!

The production will be on from Thursday, December 28, 2024 until Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Tickets start from £15.50.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.