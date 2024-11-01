Steve Holbrook

ONE of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums is coming to Rotherham with his latest show.

Steve Holbrook's ability to “hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away” has taken him to different audiences in a wide range of venues, from small intimate evenings, to larger theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean.

He is also best friends with BAFTA award-winning singer and presenter Jane McDonald and the pair have said he predicted her role in TV docu-soap The Cruise years in advance.

Jane acknowledged the part he has played in her life when she wrote in her autobiography: “to Steve Holbrook, my best friend and spiritual adviser for the last 14 years.”

Steve also has four books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, and the brand new ‘In a World of My Own’, all offering an insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, his beliefs on many areas of Spiritualism, and a background in to his life.

He has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, including his local hospice in Wakefield, MacMillan, and PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country.

Steve will be at Holiday Inn Rotherham-Sheffield on West Bawtry Road Monday, November 25.

A spokesperson for the medium and entertainer said: “Whatever your views on clairvoyance, you will thoroughly enjoy this emotional and uplifting evening as Steve connects with loved ones who have passed.

“Tears and laughter abound as messages come through thick and fast, with Steve's comforting and sensitive delivery.”

Tickets on the door cost £21 subject to availability, cash only.

To book visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-clairvoyance-with-medium-steve-holbrook-tickets-999187104527.