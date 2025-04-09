Olivier, Grammy and Tony-award winner in South Yorkshire

Ryan Kopel (Evan Hansen). Photo Marc Brenner.

AN OLIVIER, Tony and Grammy award-winning musical has opened in South Yorkshire this week.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – the Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman – is based on the book by Steven Levenson and has won a Tony® Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Score Olivier

Evan is an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.

But, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth and now must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have.

Billed as 'The musical of its generation, for all generations' by BBC Radio 2, the smash hit opened at Sheffield Lyceum on Tuesday (April 8) and runs until Saturday, April 12.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.