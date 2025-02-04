Nineties indie rock band's gig at Gorilla

The band will play the Gorilla venue this week

NINETIES indie rock band Dodgy will be playing a one night only gig in Mexborough this week.

The band, who rose to prominence during the Britpop era of the 1990s, are playing at Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate on Thursday, February 6.

Notable tracks include Staying out for the Summer, If You're Thinking of Me and Good Enough, their biggest hit which reached number four on the UK Singles Chart.

Local support acts for the gig on the Meccie Riviera include five-piece indie rock band The 48Ks and indie singer songwriter Daz Cadwallander.

Tickets are available for £27.50.

The doors open at 7pm for a 8pm start.

Echobelly, The Real People and The Bluetones are also set to appear at the venue throughout February and March 2025.

For more information please check out the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.