SPOOKY STUFF: Space singer Tommy Scott on stage at Sidney and Matilda

TEENS to punks – and every label in between – crammed into a very sunny Sheffield gig to catch nineties band Space play their hits.

Fans at the sold-out ticketed show at Sidney and Matilda – some of whom had travelled from as far as the Netherlands – were also treated to a taste of the new album.

Opening was support band Whitehorse featuring Thomas Haywood, former frontman for The Blinders, who played nine songs in a 45-minute set packed with real energy and emotion.

Space delivered an electric set consisting of 19 tracks over an hour and 15 minutes in truly very hot conditions.

The temperature at times was breath-taking, but this did not deter from the enthusiasm of the band and their loyal audience.

Accompanied by some introductions and trivia, Space’s songs took us to a new dimension with the visuals in the background to each also helping to evoke memories.

Avenging Angels, Ballad of Tom Jones, Female of the Species and Neighbourhood were definite firm favourites of the evening.

I think I stood and smiled all the way through their set as the songs brought back my youth.

I was super excited to have the privilege to chat to lead singer of Space Tommy Scott and guitarist Phil Hartley ahead of the show.

Tommy told me: “I’m very excited about tonight.

“I love playing Sheffield, although it’s a strange night with it being the last of The Leadmill, but it’s got a great vibe here.”

Their latest tour has had them travelling up and down the country and in the last few days they’d played Devon and Bristol.

I was informed the new album is nearly finished – Tommy shared with me prior to going on stage and then again with his audience they are renaming it from Blood and Bubblegum to Ten Neurotic Fairytales as it “suits the songs more – it’s a spooky album.”

Their historic tracks are so different from each other and in our chat they confirmed they tend to think of the band’s genre as undefinable.

It was a very enjoyable evening – and I think all of the teens and punks and every other fan would agree.

Heather L Sheldon