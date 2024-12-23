'Nifty comedy farce' on its way to the Civic
A SHOW described as “a nifty comedy farce about secret assignations and gourmet cooking” is on its way to Rotherham Civic Theatre.
Don't Dress for Dinner will be the first production in 2025 by Phoenix Players.
From the writer Marc Camoletti of ‘Boeing Boeing’ fame, the show sees Bernard hoping to entertain his chic Parisian mistress while inviting his friend Robert as alibi.
It will run from Monday, January 20 until Friday 24.
Tickets cost £9.50.
Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
