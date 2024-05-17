Miranda Sykes

A SINGER, double bass and guitar player who slips between diverse genres ranging from folk and jazz, to rock and pop is stopping off in Rotherham as part of her latest solo tour.

Miranda Sykes, who has worked alongside some of the finest musicians in the world and toured internationally, will play at The Wesley Centre on Blyth Road in Maltby on Saturday, May 25.

Miranda started her career as a musician in 1996 at the age of 18, playing bass guitar in a country rock band.

After two years touring and playing for line dancing in working men's clubs across Britain, folk-rock band Pressgang were looking for a bass player and she spent the next two years touring internationally with them.

The following years saw Miranda playing with artists including Firebrand, Little Johnny England, Robb Johnson, Bill Jones, Steafan Hannigan, Reg Meuross, Kirsty McGee, The Phil Beer Band, Martyn Joseph and The Scoville Units.

She later deputised for Pete Zorn in the 2004 Show Of Hands festival band line-up and worked with them for the next 20 years, while also finding time for a short tour and album with the Miranda Sykes Band in 2005, duo album tours with mandolin player Rex Preston, plus two solo albums.

This year she is busy with a second tour with Hannah Martin, a new Baring-Gould Centenary project with Jim Causley, summer festivals with vocal group Daphne's Flight, and a tour with The Phil Beer Trio.

Her new solo album and tour 'Out Of The Woods' feature a collection of songs that have seen Miranda through her own “journey of isolation, illness and recovery, and aims to brings listeners as much comfort as they did her over the past few turbulent years.”