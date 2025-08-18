Musical's starry night full of West End and Broadway classics

MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA: Dreamcoat Stars will be at Rotherham Civic in October

A MUSICAL extravaganza concert which opened to sold out audiences at Chelmsford Theatre in 2023 will embark on its sixth UK tour this autumn – including a show at Rotherham Civic.

Dreamcoat Stars, will feature stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics from the nation’s most loved shows including Chicago, Rocky Horror, Saturday Night Fever, Wicked, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, Dirty Dancing, and Hairspray.

The show, which celebrates the life and work of legendary musical theatre composers, is produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack who shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s talent show Any Dream Will Do.

Matt said: “This musical theatre concert is the perfect way to make larger musicals accessible and affordable for so many that need an introduction to theatre.

“It gives us an opportunity to reach further into communities that haven’t got access to number one touring venues.

“It is my hope that we can inspire new audiences towards the West End and large-scale touring venues and at the same time, we have an opportunity to introduce some new musicals to audiences that are already fans of the genre.”

Jack said: “[Joseph] has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I’ve always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre.

“[Joseph] is such a well-loved musical and we continue to be delighted with fantastic audience reactions around the country.

“We discovered the show not only appeals to people of all ages, it even introduced some of the newer musicals to audiences that haven’t heard them before.

“We’re excited to bring the updated show to more audiences in 2025.”

Dreamcoat Stars embarks on its autumn tour in September, kicking off at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury and finishing at Leamington Royal Spa Centre on November 2.

It will be at Rotherham Civic Theatre on Friday, October 31 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £29.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01709 823621.