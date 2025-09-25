Music, mirth and Myra – homecoming queen reigns supreme

SEASONED STAR: Myra DuBois was the homecoming queen of quips at Rotherham Civic

SEQUINS, songs, sarcasm – 'the Siren of South Yorkshire' Myra DuBois sashayed on to the stage at the Rotherham Civic and dazzled like a devilish doyenne.

Returning to her roots in Rotherham, Myra’s new show Cosmic Empath is her biggest UK tour to date and follows swiftly in the (stiletto-heeled) footsteps of a busy 2024 which saw sell-out venues across the UK and Ireland with her Be Well tour.

The opening act was Frank Lavender (another of performer Gareth Joyner's comic creations and who describes himself as 'misogyny apologist and the last straight man in showbiz') - apparently he got the gig after Myra placed an advert in this very newspaper simply headed 'star seeks support', no less!

Frank, a well-meaning relic of the 70s scene, gets the audience chanting his name in a 'Give me an F, give me an R' vein but goes, exhaustively, through both his names.

When the crowd do indeed recite his full name back to him he quips: “Well done, Rotherham!

“That Dolly Parton literacy project obviously paid off!”

Myra may be resident artist at iconic London venue the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, but she was right at home at the Civic – and even joined for a tune or two by her 'sister Rose' (AKA comedian, actor and writer Lucy Frederick) in an outfit combining tiara with a cardigan and support stockings ('Shirley Batty', maybe?)

The siblings grew up always dreaming of the stage, we’re told – yearning for the bright lights of the RSC (or Rotherham Social Club.)

A hilarious highlight included the not-exactly-pitch-perfect pair duetting on I Know Him So Well – the track Myra famously sang on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, alongside judge Amanda Holden.

There's plenty of audience participation (Laura from the front row is up on the stage and quizzed about her relationship by Myra while also being described as “a floating head” given her animal print frock blends in seamlessly with the chair).

But Myra is the seasoned star of the show on her home turf.

The effervescent energy levels never drop – even when she purrs cattily 'let's get on with it, we've all all got homes to go to…and I bet mine's considerably nicer than yours!”

Welcome home Myra!

Review by Jill Theobald