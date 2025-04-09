Music and glamour with Ellie Sax in Mexborough
The Ibiza Sound Experience with Ellie Sax will be performing at the Empress Ballroom, the historic venue in the heart of Mexborough, on Saturday, April 19.
A spokesperson for the Empress Building said: “As Ellie Sax takes the stage with her electrifying live performance, you'll find yourself transported to a world of high-energy beats and soulful melodies.
“The ballroom features a state-of-the-art surround sound system, dazzling laser lighting, and a huge disco ball – plus the stunning sprung dance floor is designed to keep you moving.
“DJ Ash Pearson will also be joining us to keep the room alive playing all the classics and anthems.”
Ash, from Halifax, has had two hits – Thank You and Last Night – on Xploded Music, part of Universal, which topped the Apple Dance XL charts and are both played internationally.
He has played shows in Spain and across the UK.
Tickets range from general admission (rear row standing), to VIP gold ticket package.
Visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson or call 01709 803974.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.