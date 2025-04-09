Music and glamour with Ellie Sax in Mexborough

Ellie Sax

AN INTERNATIONALLY renowned saxophonist who has graced the stages of Ibiza, Mykonos, and prestigious events around the globe from the Monaco Grand Prix to Glastonbury is bringing her stage show to South Yorkshire.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibiza Sound Experience with Ellie Sax will be performing at the Empress Ballroom, the historic venue in the heart of Mexborough, on Saturday, April 19.

A spokesperson for the Empress Building said: “As Ellie Sax takes the stage with her electrifying live performance, you'll find yourself transported to a world of high-energy beats and soulful melodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ballroom features a state-of-the-art surround sound system, dazzling laser lighting, and a huge disco ball – plus the stunning sprung dance floor is designed to keep you moving.

Ash Pearson

“DJ Ash Pearson will also be joining us to keep the room alive playing all the classics and anthems.”

Ash, from Halifax, has had two hits – Thank You and Last Night – on Xploded Music, part of Universal, which topped the Apple Dance XL charts and are both played internationally.

He has played shows in Spain and across the UK.

Tickets range from general admission (rear row standing), to VIP gold ticket package.

Visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson or call 01709 803974.