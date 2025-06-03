Midnight magic with late night opening for Rotherham gamers

By Jill Theobald
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 13:27 BST
MIDNIGHT MAGIC: Guild of Games is hosting the event this ThursdayMIDNIGHT MAGIC: Guild of Games is hosting the event this Thursday
MIDNIGHT MAGIC: Guild of Games is hosting the event this Thursday
TO celebrate the release of Final Fantasy's Magic: The Gathering trading cards game's upcoming new release, Guild of Games is hosting an exclusive late-night launch event.

On Thursday (June 5), the store on High Street in Rotherham town centre will remain open till 1am on Friday.

A spokesperson said: “We believe we may be the only store in the country doing a midnight pre-release thanks to us having these products available this early - so if you want to be among the first people in the UK to pick up Final Fantasy MTG, this is your chance!

“Plus, there will be official promo cards and badges, but with limited stock on a first-come, first-served basis.

“And (Japanese manga series) Yu-Gi-Oh duellists – if we gather 18 or more players, we'll kick off our very first five-round tournament.

“Looking forward to seeing you all for Midnight Magic!”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/GuildOfGamesShop.

