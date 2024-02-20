Mayor's Grand Ball set to be an 'unforgettable and glamorous evening'
Hosted by Cllr Robert Taylor and Mayoress Tracy Taylor, the Grand Ball will be held at Wentworth Woodhouse with tickets including a three-course dinner, live music, an auction and a chance to win prizes in the raffle.
The black tie event is in aid of the Mayor's three charities of the year – Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, HOPE South Yorkshire and The Common Lands of Rotherham.
Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, said: “We’d love you to join us for an unforgettable and glamorous night of entertainment, networking and fundraising – it's a great opportunity for businesses to thank their colleagues for all their hard work
The event will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 6.45pm to midnight.
Tables of eight cost £600 or individual tickets are £75.
To book tickets contact Rachael Dawes on 01709 426821 or [email protected].