The ball will be held at Wentworth Woodhouse

Hosted by Cllr Robert Taylor and Mayoress Tracy Taylor, the Grand Ball will be held at Wentworth Woodhouse with tickets including a three-course dinner, live music, an auction and a chance to win prizes in the raffle.

The black tie event is in aid of the Mayor's three charities of the year – Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, HOPE South Yorkshire and The Common Lands of Rotherham.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, said: “We’d love you to join us for an unforgettable and glamorous night of entertainment, networking and fundraising – it's a great opportunity for businesses to thank their colleagues for all their hard work

The event will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 6.45pm to midnight.

Tables of eight cost £600 or individual tickets are £75.