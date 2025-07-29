Matt's return a 'significant moment for regional radio'

.BACK ON THE AIRWAVES: Radio Presenter Matt Foister is returning to front the new local breakfast show.

EXPANSION plans will see the owners of Rotherham and Doncaster Radio launch a new sister station for the region – Barnsley Radio.

Former Dearne FM and Trax FM breakfast presenter Matt Foister is set to make a return to as the launch presenter for the brand new Barnsley Radio Breakfast Show, going live from September 1.

Matt, who also served as executive producer for Gemma Atkinson and Mike Toolan on Hits Radio, will bring a wealth of local and national broadcasting experience to the new station.

A spokesperson said: “Matt's return marks a significant moment for local commercial radio in the region.”

Barnsley Radio, the new local service for the town, aims to reintroduce” local personality-led broadcasting to Barnsley, combining great music with local news, travel, weather, and community content every weekday morning.”

The station will be available on Smart Speakers, a free mobile app, online, and via RadioPlayer, with plans to expand to DAB further down the line.

Programme director Stewart Nicholson added: “We are so excited to bring a fun and exciting local commercial breakfast show back to Barnsley.

“Matt’s energy and love for the area make him the perfect fit to launch Barnsley Radio.

“Barnsley deserve to have their very own radio station, like Rotherham, and they shouldn’t have to share!’