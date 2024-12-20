Make your New Year’s Eve celebration extra special
The theme park in the Rother Valley is opening on the evening of December 31 to give families an alternative way of marking the big occasion.
Visitors can discover activities, entertainment and magical shows with just a couple of provisos – make sure you wrap up warm and put on your dancing boots!
The fun gets underway at 5pm, with dinner served in the Lilliput Theatre from 5.30pm.
The Sleeping Beauty pantomime starts at 6pm, and there will indoor rides and attractions available from 8pm until 11pm and outdoor rides in the Pirate Party Plaza from 9pm until 10pm, after which there will be a spectacular fireworks display.
Continue the celebrations through to midnight at the licensed bar.
A New Year’s Eve Party Ticket, covering all of the above, costs £49 per person.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We want to show everyone a fantastic time and our great team will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure we help you say goodbye to 2024 in style and welcome in the new year. There will be so much going on for families to enjoy – come along and join in the Gulliver’s fun!”
Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.
For more information, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.