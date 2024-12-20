Make your New Year’s Eve celebration extra special

NYE at Gulliver's

IF THE family is looking for a special adventure this New Year’s Eve, Gulliver’s Valley has just the ticket.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme park in the Rother Valley is opening on the evening of December 31 to give families an alternative way of marking the big occasion.

Visitors can discover activities, entertainment and magical shows with just a couple of provisos – make sure you wrap up warm and put on your dancing boots!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun gets underway at 5pm, with dinner served in the Lilliput Theatre from 5.30pm.

The Sleeping Beauty pantomime starts at 6pm, and there will indoor rides and attractions available from 8pm until 11pm and outdoor rides in the Pirate Party Plaza from 9pm until 10pm, after which there will be a spectacular fireworks display.

Continue the celebrations through to midnight at the licensed bar.

A New Year’s Eve Party Ticket, covering all of the above, costs £49 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We want to show everyone a fantastic time and our great team will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure we help you say goodbye to 2024 in style and welcome in the new year. There will be so much going on for families to enjoy – come along and join in the Gulliver’s fun!”

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.