‘Eat Bump and Groove' at Magna Science Adventure Centre

REVELLERS have got even more opportunities to step – or ‘Eat Bump and Groove' – their way into Christmas in style after Magna Science Adventure Centre released additional dates for its 2024 festive party celebrations.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout December, Magna will deck the ‘Big’ Hall, to ensure party goers can enjoy the “most wonderful time of the year”.

The popular festive event ‘Eat Bump and Groove’ has been described by the venue as “a Christmas party like no other”, complete with fairground attractions including dodgems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart FM’s DJ Dixie will be on hand to entertain and bring the party to life with plenty of Christmas crackers to boogie along to.

And with the popular event heading for a sell-out, Magna has now added several new dates for 2024 to ensure no-one misses out this Christmas.

The Templeborough venue unveiled its Christmas party programme earlier this year, with the first evenings selling out in record time.

Each night will see guests arriving at the festive parties treated to a welcome drink, a three-course meal and an all-inclusive drinks package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magna Science Adventure chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “There promises to be something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s celebrating the start of the festive period with work colleagues or making memories with friends and family.

“We’ve been truly humbled by the incredible response we’ve received to our Christmas party nights. “This year, demand has surpassed all our expectations, and we’ve decided to increase the number of dates on offer, to give more people the chance to soak up the unique atmosphere and kick off their Christmas celebrations in style.

“Our Christmas party evenings are shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets in town, and I would encourage anyone who is thinking of joining us at Eat Bump and Groove to get in touch soon to avoid disappointment.”

Magna’s Eat, Bump and Groove nights will take place on selected dates between Friday, December 6 until Saturday, December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each evening includes a reception drink on arrival, a three-course dinner as well as an all-inclusive drinks package.

For more information visit www.visitmagna.co.uk/whats-on/ or email [email protected].