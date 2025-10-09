'Madchester' giant's intimate gig in Mexborough

By Heather L. Sheldon
Published 9th Oct 2025, 10:14 BST
STAR: Happy Mondays legend Bez is coming to Mexborough.placeholder image
STAR: Happy Mondays legend Bez is coming to Mexborough.
HAPPY Mondays legend Bez (Mark Berry) is bringing his ‘The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday’ tour to an intimate venue in Mexborough.

Bolton’s Bez first came to prominence during the 1990s as the maraca-wielding dancer with ‘Madchester’ giants The Happy Mondays and is also a former member of Black Grape.

He will be bringing his tour to The Gorilla Beer Hall, Canalside Industrial Estate, Unit 3, on Saturday, October 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Comically noted for neither his musical or dancing skills, in more recent years Bez has gained more acknowledgement for his TV appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, as well as Gogglebox, Masterchef and Dancing on Ice.

A spokesperson for his tour said: “Bez is scheduled to discuss his extraordinary life and career as a bad lad turned good.

“His conversational tour will touch on his passage from 20 to 30-something casualty to middle-aged with his roles of politician, eco warrior, and bee aficionado.”

The man himself said: “If you want to hear about me and the Happy Mondays, get down there and I’ll be singing my heart out.”

The one-night only gig runs from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £21 plus booking fee.

For more information contact visit https://www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall/.

Related topics:MexboroughBoltonCelebrity Big Brother
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice